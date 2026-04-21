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Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Sets New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Aurion Resources logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Aurion Resources hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as C$2.57 and last at C$2.56 on volume of about 1,718,679 shares.
  • The stock trades well above its moving averages (50-day C$1.76, 200-day C$1.42) with a market cap of C$414.5M, a negative P/E (-64), low leverage (debt/equity 0.08) and strong liquidity (current ratio 2.40, quick ratio 9.60).
  • Aurion is a mineral exploration firm focused on precious and base metals in Canada, the U.S. and Finland, with flagship Finnish projects Risti, Launi and Auermaa targeting gold, iron and vanadium.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Aurion Resources.

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.57 and last traded at C$2.56, with a volume of 1718679 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.56.

Aurion Resources Price Performance

The firm's 50-day moving average price is C$1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$414.50 million, a PE ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Aurion Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aurion Resources Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Finland. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä; and the Auermaa property located in Eastern Lapland.

See Also

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