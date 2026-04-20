Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Trading Up 44.1% - What's Next?

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Aurion Resources Trading Up 44.1%

Aurion Resources Ltd. ( CVE:AU Get Free Report ) shares were up 44.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.57 and last traded at C$2.57. Approximately 1,884,291 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 830% from the average daily volume of 202,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.78.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of C$415.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.13 and a beta of 0.73.

About Aurion Resources

Aurion Resources Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Finland. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä; and the Auermaa property located in Eastern Lapland.

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