Aurora Cannabis (ACB) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2027 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share and revenue of $47.45 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $60.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.42 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 33.57% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. On average, analysts expect Aurora Cannabis to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Aurora Cannabis Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACB opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $6.66. The firm has a market cap of $166.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company's 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 9,615.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 52,270 shares of the company's stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 51,732 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 4.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,903 shares of the company's stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 29,099 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,509,483 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 86,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACB. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc NASDAQ: ACB is a Canadian licensed producer of medical and consumer cannabis products headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. Established in 2013, the company operates under Health Canada's regulations to cultivate, process and distribute a range of cannabis-based offerings. Since its initial public listing in 2017, Aurora has grown into one of the country's largest growers by cultivation capacity and production output.

The company's core business spans the cultivation of dried flower, the extraction of cannabis oils and the development of value-added products such as softgels, capsules and topical treatments.

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