Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Down 10% - Should You Sell?

Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR - Get Free Report) fell 10% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.90 and last traded at $6.95. 5,467,714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 21,709,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

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More Aurora Innovation News

Here are the key news stories impacting Aurora Innovation this week:

Positive Sentiment: Aurora’s driverless trucks reportedly logged 280,000 autonomous miles on the Dallas-to-Houston route, completed 1,400 loads, and ran with 100% on-time performance and no human in the cab, reinforcing confidence in its commercialization progress. Article: Aurora’s driverless trucks just logged 280,000 autonomous miles on the Dallas-to-Houston run — 1,400 loads, 100% on time, no human in the cab

Aurora’s driverless trucks reportedly logged 280,000 autonomous miles on the Dallas-to-Houston route, completed 1,400 loads, and ran with 100% on-time performance and no human in the cab, reinforcing confidence in its commercialization progress. Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities reiterated an Outperform rating and a $11 price target on Aurora Innovation, with its updated earnings estimates implying continued confidence in the company’s long-term growth potential.

Northland Securities reiterated an rating and a on Aurora Innovation, with its updated earnings estimates implying continued confidence in the company’s long-term growth potential. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity also pointed to bullish speculation, with traders buying 29,525 call options on AUR, about 156% above the stock’s typical daily call volume.

Unusual options activity also pointed to bullish speculation, with traders buying on AUR, about the stock’s typical daily call volume. Neutral Sentiment: Northland’s forecasted losses remain sizable across 2026-2029, highlighting that Aurora is still in an early-stage, investment-heavy phase and not yet generating profits.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AUR shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $4.70 to $7.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $11.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 2.62. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.80.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.97 million. Aurora Innovation had a negative net margin of 20,775.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.45%. The firm's revenue was down 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Aurora Innovation

In other news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 5,498,487 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $42,943,183.47. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 77,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,275. This represents a 98.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,048,487 shares of company stock valued at $54,295,119 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.52% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,809,541 shares of the company's stock worth $1,055,269,000 after purchasing an additional 16,933,373 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,567,323 shares of the company's stock worth $616,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,818,179 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 71,298,585 shares of the company's stock worth $384,299,000 after acquiring an additional 18,820,542 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,036,169 shares of the company's stock worth $123,749,000 after acquiring an additional 16,975,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,488,433 shares of the company's stock worth $82,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,515 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc is a technology company specializing in the development of self-driving vehicle systems for both passenger and commercial applications. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Aurora has built an end-to-end platform—known as the Aurora Driver—that integrates proprietary software, machine learning algorithms and a suite of sensors (LiDAR, radar and cameras) to enable vehicles to operate safely and efficiently in diverse driving environments.

The company's core business revolves around designing, testing and deploying its autonomy stack on vehicles from established automotive and transportation partners.

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