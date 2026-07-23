Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Down 8.1% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR - Get Free Report) dropped 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $6.0720. Approximately 18,507,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 23,232,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Aurora Innovation this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AUR shares. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 2.63. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.39.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.97 million. Aurora Innovation had a negative net margin of 20,775.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.45%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 5,498,487 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $42,943,183.47. Following the sale, the director owned 77,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,275. The trade was a 98.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Wehner purchased 82,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $498,300.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 246,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,488,974.76. This trade represents a 50.30% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 7,048,487 shares of company stock worth $54,295,119 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.52% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUR. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC MO bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company's stock.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc is a technology company specializing in the development of self-driving vehicle systems for both passenger and commercial applications. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Aurora has built an end-to-end platform—known as the Aurora Driver—that integrates proprietary software, machine learning algorithms and a suite of sensors (LiDAR, radar and cameras) to enable vehicles to operate safely and efficiently in diverse driving environments.

The company's core business revolves around designing, testing and deploying its autonomy stack on vehicles from established automotive and transportation partners.

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