Aurora Innovation Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AUR)

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR - Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 29,525 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 156% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,545 call options.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Northland Securities started coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Friday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Aurora Innovation from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AUR

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of AUR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.76. The stock had a trading volume of 25,148,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,548,524. The company's 50-day moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average is $4.80. Aurora Innovation has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 2.62.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Aurora Innovation had a negative return on equity of 40.45% and a negative net margin of 20,775.00%.The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.97 million. Aurora Innovation's revenue was down 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Aurora Innovation will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 1,202,354 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $8,741,113.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,048,487 shares of company stock valued at $54,295,119 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.52% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Aurora Innovation by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,809,541 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,055,269,000 after purchasing an additional 16,933,373 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aurora Innovation by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,567,323 shares of the company's stock valued at $616,579,000 after buying an additional 17,818,179 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Aurora Innovation by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 71,298,585 shares of the company's stock valued at $384,299,000 after buying an additional 18,820,542 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Aurora Innovation by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,036,169 shares of the company's stock valued at $123,749,000 after buying an additional 16,975,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aurora Innovation by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,488,433 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,535,000 after buying an additional 1,498,515 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Aurora Innovation this week:

Positive Sentiment: Aurora’s driverless trucks reportedly logged 280,000 autonomous miles on the Dallas-to-Houston route, completed 1,400 loads, and were 100% on time with no human in the cab, underscoring real-world traction for its self-driving technology. Article: Aurora’s driverless trucks just logged 280,000 autonomous miles...

Aurora’s driverless trucks reportedly logged 280,000 autonomous miles on the Dallas-to-Houston route, completed 1,400 loads, and were 100% on time with no human in the cab, underscoring real-world traction for its self-driving technology. Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities reiterated an Outperform rating and a $11 price target on AUR while publishing earnings forecasts that, although still negative, suggest continued analyst confidence in the company’s long-term growth story.

Northland Securities reiterated an rating and a on AUR while publishing earnings forecasts that, although still negative, suggest continued analyst confidence in the company’s long-term growth story. Positive Sentiment: Traders bought 29,525 call options on Aurora Innovation, a sharp increase versus normal activity, indicating rising speculation that the shares could continue moving higher.

Traders bought on Aurora Innovation, a sharp increase versus normal activity, indicating rising speculation that the shares could continue moving higher. Neutral Sentiment: Northland’s updated estimates for 2026-2029 remain negative, with projected losses across upcoming quarters and years, reflecting that Aurora is still in an investment-heavy phase rather than near-term profitability.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc is a technology company specializing in the development of self-driving vehicle systems for both passenger and commercial applications. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Aurora has built an end-to-end platform—known as the Aurora Driver—that integrates proprietary software, machine learning algorithms and a suite of sensors (LiDAR, radar and cameras) to enable vehicles to operate safely and efficiently in diverse driving environments.

The company's core business revolves around designing, testing and deploying its autonomy stack on vehicles from established automotive and transportation partners.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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