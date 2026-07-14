Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO - Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 480.72 and traded as high as GBX 507. Auto Trader Group shares last traded at GBX 499.70, with a volume of 1,896,673 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AUTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 515 to GBX 445 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 580 to GBX 510 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 880 to GBX 526 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reissued a "sell" rating and set a GBX 470 price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 850 to GBX 816 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of GBX 553.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 480.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 499.99. The firm has a market cap of £3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.69.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 34.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Auto Trader Group had a net margin of 47.08% and a return on equity of 60.53%. The business had revenue of £624.30 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Auto Trader Group plc will post 32.7973074 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Megan Quinn bought 10,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 462 per share, for a total transaction of £50,358. Also, insider Jasvinder Gakhal acquired 5,554 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 448 per share, with a total value of £24,881.92. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 69,952 shares of company stock worth $31,918,459. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Autotrader Group plc is the UK's largest automotive marketplace and a leading digital platform for the automotive industry. Listed on the London Stock Exchange since March 2015, the company is a member of the FTSE 100 Index. Autotrader's purpose is Driving Change Together. Responsibly. The company uses advanced data science, artificial intelligence and scalable technology to improve how vehicles are bought and sold, while building stronger partnerships with its customers and the wider automotive ecosystem.

Further Reading

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