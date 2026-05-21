Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the thirty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $333.0714.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $312.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $319.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $867,480,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 44,345.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,280,515 shares of the software company's stock worth $675,055,000 after buying an additional 2,275,384 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Autodesk by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,989,372 shares of the software company's stock worth $884,884,000 after buying an additional 952,343 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Autodesk by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,868,159 shares of the software company's stock worth $552,994,000 after buying an additional 950,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Autodesk by 80.2% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,103,376 shares of the software company's stock worth $503,521,000 after buying an additional 936,388 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $243.63 on Thursday. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $214.10 and a 1 year high of $329.09. The stock has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.28 and a 200 day moving average of $263.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. Autodesk had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 53.51%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Autodesk's revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.290-12.560 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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