Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Now Covered by Analysts at BNP Paribas Exane

Equities researchers at BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an "outperform" rating and a $295.00 price target on the software company's stock. BNP Paribas Exane's target price suggests a potential upside of 52.79% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ADSK. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Autodesk from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Arete Research lowered their price target on Autodesk from $460.00 to $456.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Autodesk from $319.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $326.10.

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Autodesk Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $193.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $192.30 and a 52 week high of $329.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.89 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 19.49%.Autodesk's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith bought 3,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $231.17 per share, for a total transaction of $794,068.95. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 26,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,129,934.89. This trade represents a 14.88% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janesh Moorjani purchased 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $197.67 per share, for a total transaction of $494,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 50,993 shares in the company, valued at $10,079,786.31. The trade was a 5.16% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the software company's stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 98.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the software company's stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth $466,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 7.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the software company's stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 25.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the software company's stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company's stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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