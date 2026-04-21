Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $8.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AUTL

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $420.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $24.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.92 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 381.40% and a negative return on equity of 99.05%. Analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mak Capital One LLC boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 30,005,343 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987,727 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 17,500,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,489,345 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,092 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,029,593 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,458 shares during the period. Finally, Atle Fund Management AB boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atle Fund Management AB now owns 1,169,634 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 64,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company's stock.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company leverages proprietary technologies to engineer autologous T cells that target and eradicate tumor cells, with the aim of improving safety, efficacy and durability over existing cell therapies. Its R&D platform integrates antigen receptor design, gene editing and manufacturing optimization to generate candidates tailored for specific hematologic malignancies and solid tumor indications.

The company's leading pipeline candidates include AUTO1, an optimized CD19-targeted CAR-T therapy for relapsed or refractory acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and AUTO3, a dual-targeted CD19/22 CAR-T program in development for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

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