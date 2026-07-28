Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Trading Down 0.7% - Time to Sell?

Autolus Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL - Get Free Report) fell 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 527,206 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,098,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Autolus Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings raised Autolus Therapeutics from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $8.75.

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Autolus Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7%

The stock has a market cap of $385.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.04. The firm's fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.53.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.27 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 311.98% and a negative return on equity of 128.59%. Research analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Autolus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTL. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 115.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $28,000. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company's stock.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company leverages proprietary technologies to engineer autologous T cells that target and eradicate tumor cells, with the aim of improving safety, efficacy and durability over existing cell therapies. Its R&D platform integrates antigen receptor design, gene editing and manufacturing optimization to generate candidates tailored for specific hematologic malignancies and solid tumor indications.

The company's leading pipeline candidates include AUTO1, an optimized CD19-targeted CAR-T therapy for relapsed or refractory acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and AUTO3, a dual-targeted CD19/22 CAR-T program in development for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

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