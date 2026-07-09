Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.72.

Separately, TD increased their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

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Check Out Our Latest Report on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Trading Down 1.2%

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock opened at C$12.05 on Thursday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52 week low of C$10.68 and a 52 week high of C$12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.62, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$654.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.78. The business's 50-day simple moving average is C$12.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.60.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$29.10 million during the quarter. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 76.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR will post 1.0136327 earnings per share for the current year.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.0685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR's dividend payout ratio is 73.21%.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive and other OEM dealership and service properties located in Canada and the United States. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 91 income-producing commercial properties, representing approximately 3.4 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec in Canada, and Florida and Ohio in the United States.

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