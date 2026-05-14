Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. HC Wainwright's target price suggests a potential upside of 76.32% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Avalo Therapeutics from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Avalo Therapeutics from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $49.00.

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Avalo Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5%

Avalo Therapeutics stock opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.78. Avalo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $24.27.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that Avalo Therapeutics will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mittie Doyle sold 3,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $71,499.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,622 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,232.22. This represents a 52.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Christopher Ryan Sullivan sold 8,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $111,886.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 423 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,596.29. This represents a 95.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 138,078 shares of company stock worth $2,501,346 in the last ninety days. 4.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avalo Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avalo Therapeutics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,460 shares of the company's stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avalo Therapeutics by 10.6% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 995,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Avalo Therapeutics by 7,066.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 406,571 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 400,898 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $925,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiometabolic, fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's proprietary drug-design platform enables the creation of long-acting prodrugs with optimized pharmacokinetic profiles, aiming to improve efficacy, safety and patient adherence. By leveraging this technology, Avalo seeks to address key drivers of disease progression that remain underserved by existing treatments.

Its lead programs include AVTX-002, a first-in-class prodrug candidate designed to inhibit angiotensinogen for the treatment of hypertension and related cardiovascular disorders, and AVTX-006, an early-stage candidate targeting pathways implicated in fibrosis and metabolic dysfunction.

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