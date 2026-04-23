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Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Avalon Advanced Materials logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Avalon’s stock crossed above its 50-day moving average, trading as high as C$0.07 on Wednesday with about 389,949 shares changing hands; both the 50‑day and 200‑day simple moving averages are C$0.07.
  • The company shows weak fundamentals: market capitalization of C$54.27 million, high leverage (debt-to-equity 5.71), and negative earnings—last quarter EPS of C($0.02), a net margin of -48.93%, and analysts forecast -0.04 EPS for the year.
  • Avalon is a Canadian critical-minerals developer focused on vertically integrating Ontario’s lithium supply chain, including the planned Lake Superior Lithium midstream lithium‑hydroxide processing facility in Thunder Bay to serve EV battery manufacturing.
  • Interested in Avalon Advanced Materials? Here are five stocks we like better.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as high as C$0.07. Avalon Advanced Materials shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 389,949 shares changing hands.

Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Performance

The firm's 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avalon Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 48.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. Analysts expect that Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc is a Canadian critical minerals company advancing the supply of materials essential for Canadas future. The Company is focused on developing strategic assets that support secure, domestic supply chains and long-term economic growth. Avalon is focused on vertically integrating the Ontario lithium supply chain through the development of Lake Superior Lithium Inc, Ontarios first midstream lithium hydroxide processing facility, located in Thunder Bay. This facility will serve as a vital link between northern Ontarios lithium resources and the growing EV battery manufacturing base in southern Ontario and North America.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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