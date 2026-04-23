Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as high as C$0.07. Avalon Advanced Materials shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 389,949 shares changing hands.
Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Performance
The firm's 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.85.
Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avalon Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 48.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. Analysts expect that Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile
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Avalon Advanced Materials Inc is a Canadian critical minerals company advancing the supply of materials essential for Canadas future. The Company is focused on developing strategic assets that support secure, domestic supply chains and long-term economic growth. Avalon is focused on vertically integrating the Ontario lithium supply chain through the development of Lake Superior Lithium Inc, Ontarios first midstream lithium hydroxide processing facility, located in Thunder Bay. This facility will serve as a vital link between northern Ontarios lithium resources and the growing EV battery manufacturing base in southern Ontario and North America.
Further Reading
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