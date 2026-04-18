Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Lowered to "Hold" Rating by Wall Street Zen

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Avanos Medical from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE AVNS opened at $24.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $24.72.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $180.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.70 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 10.40%.Avanos Medical's quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Avanos Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.900-1.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avanos Medical will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avanos Medical

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 1,596,514.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,896,413 shares of the company's stock worth $167,287,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895,480 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company's stock worth $35,936,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 312.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 896,242 shares of the company's stock worth $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 678,898 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 356.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 591,181 shares of the company's stock worth $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 461,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 212.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 574,104 shares of the company's stock worth $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 390,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company's stock.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical is a global medical technology company that develops and markets a broad portfolio of medical devices intended to improve patient outcomes in hospital, outpatient and post-acute care settings. The company's products focus on three core therapy areas—pain management, enteral feeding and respiratory care—designed to help clinicians manage post-operative pain, deliver nutrition support and assist breathing for patients across a variety of acute and chronic conditions.

In its pain management segment, Avanos offers both non-opioid drug delivery systems and cryoanalgesia devices, including ambulatory infusion pumps and cooled radiofrequency ablation platforms.

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