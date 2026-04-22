Avantor (AVTR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Avantor to post earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $1.5460 billion for the quarter. Avantor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.830 EPS. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.64 billion. Avantor had a positive return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 8.09%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Avantor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Avantor Trading Up 0.1%

AVTR opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.73. Avantor has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $16.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $458,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 50,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $458,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sanjeev K. Mehra acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $1,001,250.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 475,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,804,750. The trade was a 35.71% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 275,000 shares of company stock worth $2,399,250. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantor by 119.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 60.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 28.1% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,123 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 target price on Avantor in a research note on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Avantor from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Avantor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $11.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Avantor

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc NYSE: AVTR is a global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The company delivers essential solutions that support research, development, production and safety applications. Its product portfolio spans from high-purity chemicals and reagents to biologics and cell culture media, as well as lab equipment, consumables and custom manufacturing services.

Avantor's offerings are organized across two primary segments.

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