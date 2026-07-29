Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. Avantor had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Avantor's revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Avantor updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.800-0.830 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Avantor's conference call:

Q2 results exceeded expectations , with revenue of $1.69 billion, adjusted EPS of $0.21, and $152 million in free cash flow excluding restructuring costs.

, with revenue of $1.69 billion, adjusted EPS of $0.21, and $152 million in free cash flow excluding restructuring costs. VWR Distribution & Services returned to organic growth, up 1.7% year over year, supported by stronger large-customer execution, improved e-commerce performance, and increased pharma and biotech activity.

Avantor raised its 2026 organic revenue growth outlook to -0.5% to 0.5% and adjusted EPS guidance to $0.80-$0.83, while expecting BMP to return to growth in the second half.

Strong cash generation enabled $112 million of debt repayment during the quarter and nearly $500 million over the past 12 months; management remains committed to reducing adjusted net leverage below 3 times by year-end.

BMP organic revenue declined 5.6% in Q2, while consolidated and segment margins faced lower volumes, inflation, freight costs, and unfavorable product mix; education and European demand also remained weaker than desired.

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Avantor Trading Up 13.6%

AVTR stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.12. 22,321,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,680,044. Avantor has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $15.93. The stock's fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.39. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVTR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group set a $8.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore set a $10.50 price target on Avantor in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $10.62.

Read Our Latest Report on Avantor

Insider Activity at Avantor

In other news, Director Simon Dingemans purchased 25,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $203,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $83,200.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,200. This trade represents a 20.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Avantor

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 28.1% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,123 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Avantor by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Avantor by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,371 shares of the company's stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantor by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Avantor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 206,386 shares of the company's stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company's stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc NYSE: AVTR is a global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The company delivers essential solutions that support research, development, production and safety applications. Its product portfolio spans from high-purity chemicals and reagents to biologics and cell culture media, as well as lab equipment, consumables and custom manufacturing services.

Avantor's offerings are organized across two primary segments.

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