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Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 12, 2026
Aveanna Healthcare logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Aveanna Healthcare has a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy”, with 6 buy ratings, 1 strong buy, and 5 hold ratings. The average 12-month price target is about $10.56.
  • The stock has seen notable insider selling, including a large sale by major shareholder J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V and another by insider Patrick A. Cunningham. Insiders have sold 31.3 million shares worth about $215.6 million over the last 90 days.
  • Despite the selling, Aveanna recently reported better-than-expected earnings, with EPS of $0.18 versus the $0.13 estimate and revenue of $647.9 million, up 15.9% year over year. The stock was trading near $9.70, close to its 52-week high of $10.32.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.5556.

AVAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AVAH

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 2,419,035 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $19,376,470.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,112,123 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,998,105.23. This trade represents a 19.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick A. Cunningham sold 125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total value of $948,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 212,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,810.45. This trade represents a 37.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 31,305,664 shares of company stock valued at $215,555,910 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 252.4% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,351 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth $43,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the first quarter worth $53,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company's stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of AVAH stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,745,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,978. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. Aveanna Healthcare has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $10.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.89.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Aveanna Healthcare had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 124.68%. The business had revenue of $647.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.22 million. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aveanna Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Aveanna Healthcare, Inc NASDAQ: AVAH is a national provider of in-home health care services, specializing in pediatric skilled nursing, therapy, and related support for medically complex and chronically ill children. The company delivers a range of clinical and therapeutic solutions designed to enable patients to receive care in the comfort of their own homes, reducing the need for hospital stays and long-term institutional care. Aveanna's offerings include registered nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapy, behavioral health counseling, and durable medical equipment coordination.

In addition to pediatric home health services, Aveanna operates adult home health and personal care support programs, assisting elderly and disabled adults with daily living activities, medication management, and rehabilitation therapies.

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Analyst Recommendations for Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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