AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.4417.

AVPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of AvePoint from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

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Institutional Trading of AvePoint

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVPT. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in AvePoint by 43.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,044 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvePoint by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,892 shares of the company's stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of AvePoint by 185.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,253,662 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 815,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.49% of the company's stock.

AvePoint Trading Up 3.6%

NASDAQ AVPT opened at $12.24 on Friday. AvePoint has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.29 and a beta of 1.16.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). AvePoint had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 10.55%.The company had revenue of $117.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.43 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AvePoint will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc NASDAQ: AVPT is a leading software provider specializing in data management, governance, and compliance solutions for Microsoft 365 and related cloud platforms. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, the company offers a comprehensive suite of cloud-based and on-premises tools designed to help organizations migrate, manage, and protect their collaboration data. AvePoint's flagship Cloud Platform delivers backup, governance, reporting, and migration services for SharePoint, Teams, Exchange, OneDrive, and Salesforce environments.

With a customer base spanning thousands of organizations across more than 100 countries, AvePoint serves enterprises, government agencies, and educational institutions seeking to ensure data security, regulatory compliance, and operational resilience.

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