Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) Declares $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd.

Avery Dennison has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Avery Dennison has a payout ratio of 37.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Avery Dennison to earn $10.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

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Avery Dennison Trading Down 1.6%

Avery Dennison stock traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.20. The company's stock had a trading volume of 877,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,946. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $152.42 and a 12 month high of $199.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.06. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 7.66%.The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Avery Dennison has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 16,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 684.0% during the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company's stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison NYSE: AVY is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison's offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

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