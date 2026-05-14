Avery Dennison Q4 EPS Estimate Reduced by Zacks Research

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avery Dennison in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.59. The consensus estimate for Avery Dennison's current full-year earnings is $10.05 per share.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.06. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 7.66%.The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Avery Dennison's revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Avery Dennison has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.53 EPS.

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Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AVY. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $221.00 target price (down from $223.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $204.11.

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Avery Dennison Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of AVY opened at $158.66 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $169.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.99. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $156.23 and a twelve month high of $199.54.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison's previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Avery Dennison's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mitchell R. Butier sold 13,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $2,229,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 198,147 shares in the company, valued at $33,982,210.50. This trade represents a 6.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVY. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 16,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company's stock.

Key Avery Dennison News

Here are the key news stories impacting Avery Dennison this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted FY2028 EPS estimates to $11.88 from $11.86 and nudged Q1 2027 EPS higher, signaling stronger longer-term earnings potential for Avery Dennison.

Zacks Research lifted FY2028 EPS estimates to $11.88 from $11.86 and nudged Q1 2027 EPS higher, signaling stronger longer-term earnings potential for Avery Dennison. Positive Sentiment: The company recently beat quarterly earnings and revenue expectations, which supports confidence in the underlying business.

The company recently beat quarterly earnings and revenue expectations, which supports confidence in the underlying business. Neutral Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha article described Avery Dennison as a “hold for now” due to uneven segment results, reinforcing a cautious view rather than a clearly bullish or bearish one. Article: Avery Dennison: Hold For Now, Due To Uneven Segment Results

A Seeking Alpha article described Avery Dennison as a “hold for now” due to uneven segment results, reinforcing a cautious view rather than a clearly bullish or bearish one. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research lowered FY2026, Q2 2026, Q3 2026, FY2027, Q2 2027, and Q3 2027 EPS estimates, indicating softer expected earnings in the nearer term.

Zacks Research lowered FY2026, Q2 2026, Q3 2026, FY2027, Q2 2027, and Q3 2027 EPS estimates, indicating softer expected earnings in the nearer term. Negative Sentiment: The stock’s valuation backdrop remains weak relative to recent history, with shares near the bottom of the 52-week range and below key moving averages, which can amplify negative reactions to cautious analyst revisions.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison NYSE: AVY is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison's offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

Further Reading

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