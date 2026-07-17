Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th.

Avient has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Avient has a dividend payout ratio of 34.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Avient to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.

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Avient Price Performance

Shares of AVNT opened at $38.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. Avient has a twelve month low of $27.48 and a twelve month high of $44.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average of $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Avient had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $847.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Avient has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.890 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.170 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avient will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of Avient in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Avient in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price objective on Avient in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Avient in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $45.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on AVNT

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation NYSE: AVNT is a global provider of specialized and sustainable polymer materials, delivering color, additive and engineered solutions to a wide range of industries. The company's core offerings include masterbatches, colorant systems, compounds and resins designed to enhance performance, aesthetics and environmental sustainability. Avient serves markets such as packaging, automotive, consumer goods, healthcare, electronics, and agriculture, tailoring products to meet stringent regulatory and end-use requirements.

Formed through a corporate rebranding in 2020 following the divestiture of PolyOne's specialty businesses, Avient traces its heritage to a legacy of polymer innovation spanning decades.

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