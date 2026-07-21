Avis Budget Group (CAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Avis Budget Group to post earnings of $2.07 per share and revenue of $3.1008 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($8.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.82) by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($14.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Avis Budget Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts: Sign Up

Avis Budget Group Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $159.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.91. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $85.96 and a 1-year high of $847.70.

Insider Transactions at Avis Budget Group

In related news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 9,483 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $1,728,940.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,915,762.24. This trade represents a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ravi Simhambhatla sold 3,469 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.09, for a total transaction of $638,608.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,876 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,432.84. This trade represents a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 16,299 shares of company stock worth $3,836,012 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.48% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Avis Budget Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 363 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 7,890 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,754 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 10,361 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Avis Budget Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CAR

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc operates as a leading global provider of vehicle rental and mobility solutions. Through its two core brands, Avis® and Budget®, the company offers a broad range of rental options including daily, weekly and monthly car rentals for leisure and business travelers. In addition to traditional airport and off-airport car rental services, Avis Budget Group delivers innovative mobility platforms such as car-sharing programs and connected fleet solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of corporate, government and individual customers.

The company's roots trace back to Avis Rent a Car, founded in 1946, and Budget Rent a Car, established in 1958.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Avis Budget Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Avis Budget Group wasn't on the list.

While Avis Budget Group currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here