Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Announces Earnings Results

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($8.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($7.14) by ($0.87), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.43 billion. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($14.35) earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Avis Budget Group's conference call:

The company said its supply discipline and fleet reduction drove the Americas' first year‑over‑year revenue growth in 10 quarters, with RPD up 2.8% and first‑quarter utilization the highest in over 15 years, signaling a pricing inflection.

drove the Americas' first year‑over‑year revenue growth in 10 quarters, with RPD up 2.8% and first‑quarter utilization the highest in over 15 years, signaling a pricing inflection. Avis exceeded its adjusted EBITDA plan by roughly $50 million, raised full‑year adjusted EBITDA guidance to $850M–$1B , and expects net corporate leverage to fall below 6x by year‑end while maintaining >$900M in available liquidity.

, and expects net corporate leverage to fall below 6x by year‑end while maintaining >$900M in available liquidity. Significant insider selling by second‑largest shareholder Pentwater (4.3M shares for ~$1.75B) materially drove recent stock volatility; Pentwater acknowledged potential Section 16 violations and Avis says it will pursue all remedies, creating legal and market uncertainty.

Management accelerated fleet dispositions into a strong used‑car market, trimming monthly depreciation from above $500 in January to the mid‑$300s by March and exiting the quarter with a fleet ~20% younger, which should help margin recovery in Q2 and beyond.

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Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

Shares of CAR stock traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.48. 5,106,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,129. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $85.96 and a 12 month high of $847.70. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.94. The company's 50 day moving average price is $194.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAR. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group has an average rating of "Strong Sell" and an average target price of $124.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAR

Key Headlines Impacting Avis Budget Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Avis Budget Group this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 1,950 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $178,503.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pentwater Capital Management L sold 3,347 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.74, for a total transaction of $1,468,462.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,177,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,140,854. The trade was a 0.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 50.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avis Budget Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 363 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 956.5% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 486 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc operates as a leading global provider of vehicle rental and mobility solutions. Through its two core brands, Avis® and Budget®, the company offers a broad range of rental options including daily, weekly and monthly car rentals for leisure and business travelers. In addition to traditional airport and off-airport car rental services, Avis Budget Group delivers innovative mobility platforms such as car-sharing programs and connected fleet solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of corporate, government and individual customers.

The company's roots trace back to Avis Rent a Car, founded in 1946, and Budget Rent a Car, established in 1958.

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