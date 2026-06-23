Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "underweight" rating on the business services provider's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.74% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAR. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Avis Budget Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 target price on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $160.00 target price on Avis Budget Group and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $131.50.

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Avis Budget Group Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $186.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.87. The stock's 50-day moving average is $225.26 and its 200-day moving average is $161.48. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $85.96 and a 1-year high of $847.70.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($8.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.82) by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($14.35) earnings per share. Avis Budget Group's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Pentwater Capital Management L sold 3,347 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.74, for a total value of $1,468,462.78. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,177,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,140,854. This trade represents a 0.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 9,483 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $1,728,940.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,932 shares in the company, valued at $6,915,762.24. This represents a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 16,299 shares of company stock valued at $3,836,012 over the last quarter. Insiders own 50.48% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Avis Budget Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,845.5% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 214 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. American Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc operates as a leading global provider of vehicle rental and mobility solutions. Through its two core brands, Avis® and Budget®, the company offers a broad range of rental options including daily, weekly and monthly car rentals for leisure and business travelers. In addition to traditional airport and off-airport car rental services, Avis Budget Group delivers innovative mobility platforms such as car-sharing programs and connected fleet solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of corporate, government and individual customers.

The company's roots trace back to Avis Rent a Car, founded in 1946, and Budget Rent a Car, established in 1958.

Further Reading

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