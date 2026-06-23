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Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Written by MarketBeat
June 23, 2026
Avis Budget Group logo with Transportation background
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Key Points

  • Avis Budget Group shares jumped after JPMorgan raised its price target from $155 to $170, though the bank kept an underweight rating on the stock. The shares opened at $193.20 after closing at $186.28 and last traded around $195.92.
  • Other analysts have mostly been cautious: several firms recently upgraded or raised targets, but the overall consensus remains “Reduce” with an average price target of $131.50. MarketBeat notes six analysts rate the stock Hold and four rate it Sell.
  • The company recently reported mixed quarterly results, missing EPS estimates at $8.01 loss per share but beating revenue expectations with $2.53 billion in sales. Insider selling also continued, including an EVP sale and additional insider transactions over the past 90 days.
  • Five stocks we like better than Avis Budget Group.

Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $155.00 to $170.00. The stock had previously closed at $186.28, but opened at $193.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Avis Budget Group shares last traded at $195.92, with a volume of 112,444 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CAR. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research raised Avis Budget Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Avis Budget Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $131.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Avis Budget Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 9,483 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $1,728,940.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,915,762.24. This trade represents a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pentwater Capital Management L sold 3,347 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.74, for a total value of $1,468,462.78. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,177,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,140,854. The trade was a 0.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 16,299 shares of company stock worth $3,836,012 in the last ninety days. 50.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 11.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 363 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,474 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,073 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company's stock.

Avis Budget Group Trading Up 5.1%

The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.87. The stock's 50 day moving average is $225.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.48.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($8.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.82) by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($14.35) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc operates as a leading global provider of vehicle rental and mobility solutions. Through its two core brands, Avis® and Budget®, the company offers a broad range of rental options including daily, weekly and monthly car rentals for leisure and business travelers. In addition to traditional airport and off-airport car rental services, Avis Budget Group delivers innovative mobility platforms such as car-sharing programs and connected fleet solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of corporate, government and individual customers.

The company's roots trace back to Avis Rent a Car, founded in 1946, and Budget Rent a Car, established in 1958.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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