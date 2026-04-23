Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems to post earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $1.2155 billion for the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.50 EPS. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.27 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 7.39%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

AXTA opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company's 50 day moving average is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average is $30.37. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $35.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 448,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $14,505,000 after buying an additional 37,925 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 80,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 23,697 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 82,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 11,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXTA. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AXTA

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems is a global leader in the development, manufacture and sale of liquid and powder coatings. The company's product portfolio spans refinish coatings for the automotive collision repair market, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coatings for new vehicle production, and industrial coatings including electrodeposition (E-coat) and powder coatings for a variety of sectors such as architecture, heavy equipment and general industrial applications.

Tracing its roots to the 19th century and rebranded as Axalta following its separation from DuPont Performance Coatings in 2013, the company has built a presence in more than 100 countries.

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