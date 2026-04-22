Axis Capital (AXS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.46 per share and revenue of $1.7287 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 15.37%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect Axis Capital to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Axis Capital Stock Performance

Shares of AXS stock opened at $102.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.21. Axis Capital has a 12-month low of $88.07 and a 12-month high of $110.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Axis Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Axis Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axis Capital

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Axis Capital by 33.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Axis Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Storgate LLC purchased a new stake in Axis Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Axis Capital by 476.1% in the third quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Axis Capital by 5.0% in the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Axis Capital in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Axis Capital from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $122.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Axis Capital

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

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