Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $119.27, but opened at $97.94. Axis Capital shares last traded at $107.1590, with a volume of 233,864 shares trading hands.

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Trending Headlines about Axis Capital

Here are the key news stories impacting Axis Capital this week:

Positive Sentiment: AXIS Capital reported second-quarter net income available to common shareholders of $251 million, or $3.38 per diluted share, up from $216 million, or $2.72 per share, a year earlier. Revenue increased 7.4% year over year to $1.75 billion. AXIS Capital second-quarter results

AXIS Capital reported second-quarter net income available to common shareholders of $251 million, or $3.38 per diluted share, up from $216 million, or $2.72 per share, a year earlier. Revenue increased 7.4% year over year to $1.75 billion. Positive Sentiment: Underlying insurance performance was solid: gross premiums written rose 6% to $2.7 billion, the combined ratio was a profitable 93.1%, and underwriting income reached $143 million. Insurance premiums grew 15%, while book value per diluted share rose 4.5% from year-end 2025 and 14.7% from a year earlier. AXIS Capital net income and premium results

Underlying insurance performance was solid: gross premiums written rose 6% to $2.7 billion, the combined ratio was a profitable 93.1%, and underwriting income reached $143 million. Insurance premiums grew 15%, while book value per diluted share rose 4.5% from year-end 2025 and 14.7% from a year earlier. Neutral Sentiment: AXIS Capital is attracting attention in Russell 1000-related coverage, while its valuation remains relatively modest at about 8.1 times earnings. However, investors are also assessing changing insurance-market conditions and risks linked to the Middle East conflict. Why AXIS Capital is trending in Russell 1000

AXIS Capital is attracting attention in Russell 1000-related coverage, while its valuation remains relatively modest at about 8.1 times earnings. However, investors are also assessing changing insurance-market conditions and risks linked to the Middle East conflict. Negative Sentiment: Operating income was $211 million, or $2.84 per share, below analysts’ estimates of roughly $3.23-$3.25 and down from $3.29 a year earlier. The earnings shortfall is the main reason the stock may face pressure despite higher revenue and net income. Reinsurance gross premiums written also declined 25%, partially offsetting insurance growth. AXIS Capital misses second-quarter earnings estimates

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXS. Weiss Ratings raised Axis Capital from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on Axis Capital from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities set a $122.00 price objective on Axis Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Axis Capital from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Axis Capital from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $124.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on AXS

Axis Capital Trading Down 10.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $105.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.49.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.41). Axis Capital had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 16.00%.The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Axis Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Axis Capital's dividend payout ratio is 13.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axis Capital

In other news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 2,542 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total value of $250,869.98. Following the transaction, the director owned 46,347 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,985.43. This trade represents a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axis Capital

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Axis Capital by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,457 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axis Capital by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,553 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $20,605,000 after acquiring an additional 12,680 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,277 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 21,892 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,417 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 33.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company's stock.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

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