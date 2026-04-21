AxoGen (AXGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $57.8520 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.90 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.44%. On average, analysts expect AxoGen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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AxoGen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN opened at $37.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.32 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 3.31. AxoGen has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on AxoGen from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AxoGen in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $39.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AxoGen

Insider Transactions at AxoGen

In other AxoGen news, insider Erick Wayne Devinney sold 5,221 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $171,457.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 262,781 shares in the company, valued at $8,629,728.04. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AxoGen

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AxoGen by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 189,345 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 87,622 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in AxoGen by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,857 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in AxoGen by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 170,620 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lifted its position in AxoGen by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC now owns 114,724 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 21,356 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc is a Florida-based medical technology company that develops and commercializes surgical solutions for peripheral nerve damage. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Alachua, Florida, the company focuses on restoring nerve function and improving patient outcomes through innovative biologic and engineered products. AxoGen's offerings address a range of traumatic and iatrogenic injuries, offering alternatives to traditional nerve autografts.

The company's core product portfolio includes the Avance® Nerve Graft, a decellularized human nerve allograft designed to bridge nerve gaps without the need for a secondary harvest site, and the Axoguard® Nerve Connector and Protector devices, which facilitate nerve coaptation and protect repaired sites from surrounding scar tissue.

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