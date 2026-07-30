AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the medical equipment provider's stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.32% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded AxoGen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research raised shares of AxoGen from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial set a $55.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AxoGen from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $51.00.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXGN

AxoGen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.20. 528,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,135. AxoGen has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $46.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $42.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.28.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $69.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $67.10 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 13.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AxoGen will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kathy Johnson Weiler sold 16,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $720,606.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,606.96. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Johnson sold 11,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $478,023.00. Following the sale, the director owned 11,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,023. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,041 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,792. Company insiders own 2.44% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of AxoGen

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXGN. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in AxoGen during the 4th quarter valued at $5,043,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AxoGen in the 4th quarter worth $1,323,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in AxoGen by 459.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,480 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 53,786 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AxoGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,793,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting AxoGen

Here are the key news stories impacting AxoGen this week:

Positive Sentiment: AxoGen reported second-quarter revenue of $69.73 million , above the $67.10 million analyst estimate. Earnings were $0.12 per share ; this matched the broader consensus cited by MarketBeat and exceeded the $0.09 Zacks consensus estimate. AxoGen Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AxoGen reported second-quarter revenue of , above the $67.10 million analyst estimate. Earnings were ; this matched the broader consensus cited by MarketBeat and exceeded the $0.09 Zacks consensus estimate. Positive Sentiment: The earnings coverage highlighted continued strong revenue growth, supporting the investment case for AxoGen’s peripheral nerve repair products and helping drive the favorable stock reaction. AxoGen Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

The earnings coverage highlighted continued strong revenue growth, supporting the investment case for AxoGen’s peripheral nerve repair products and helping drive the favorable stock reaction. Neutral Sentiment: Management updated its fiscal 2026 earnings guidance, but the available report does not provide the revised figures, limiting the ability to assess whether the outlook improved or weakened. AxoGen Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management updated its fiscal 2026 earnings guidance, but the available report does not provide the revised figures, limiting the ability to assess whether the outlook improved or weakened. Negative Sentiment: Despite the revenue and adjusted-EPS performance, AxoGen continues to face margin pressure. The company reported a negative net margin of 13.21% and negative return on equity, while analysts expect a full-year loss of approximately $0.37 per share. AxoGen Q2 2026 Earnings

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc is a Florida-based medical technology company that develops and commercializes surgical solutions for peripheral nerve damage. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Alachua, Florida, the company focuses on restoring nerve function and improving patient outcomes through innovative biologic and engineered products. AxoGen's offerings address a range of traumatic and iatrogenic injuries, offering alternatives to traditional nerve autografts.

The company's core product portfolio includes the Avance® Nerve Graft, a decellularized human nerve allograft designed to bridge nerve gaps without the need for a secondary harvest site, and the Axoguard® Nerve Connector and Protector devices, which facilitate nerve coaptation and protect repaired sites from surrounding scar tissue.

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