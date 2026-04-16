AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Sets New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.88 and last traded at $36.9990, with a volume of 1325004 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.76.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXGN. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on AxoGen from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered AxoGen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $39.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AxoGen

AxoGen Trading Up 6.5%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average of $28.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.92 and a beta of 0.98.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.90 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Erick Wayne Devinney sold 5,221 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $171,457.64. Following the sale, the insider owned 262,781 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,629,728.04. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AxoGen

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in AxoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in AxoGen in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its position in AxoGen by 287.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners raised its position in AxoGen by 362.4% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,045 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in AxoGen in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company's stock.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc is a Florida-based medical technology company that develops and commercializes surgical solutions for peripheral nerve damage. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Alachua, Florida, the company focuses on restoring nerve function and improving patient outcomes through innovative biologic and engineered products. AxoGen's offerings address a range of traumatic and iatrogenic injuries, offering alternatives to traditional nerve autografts.

The company's core product portfolio includes the Avance® Nerve Graft, a decellularized human nerve allograft designed to bridge nerve gaps without the need for a secondary harvest site, and the Axoguard® Nerve Connector and Protector devices, which facilitate nerve coaptation and protect repaired sites from surrounding scar tissue.

Further Reading

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