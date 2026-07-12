Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX) Receives Consensus Rating of "Buy" from Analysts

Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Buy" from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.3333.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Axos Financial from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AX

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AX traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.47. The stock had a trading volume of 237,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,779. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.23. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $74.89 and a twelve month high of $101.92. The business's fifty day moving average is $89.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $392.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.51 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 22.53%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axos Financial

In related news, Director Roque A. Santi sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $43,885.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at $671,089.42. The trade was a 6.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael James Watson sold 1,653 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $138,471.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,592 shares in the company, valued at $384,671.84. This trade represents a 26.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 4.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axos Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AX. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 294.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company's stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc NYSE: AX is a diversified online banking and financial services holding company headquartered in San Diego, California. The firm traces its origins to 1999 with the launch of Bank of Internet USA and rebranded as Axos Financial in December 2018 to reflect an expanded suite of digital offerings. Axos Financial operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Axos Bank, providing a technology-driven banking platform that serves both retail and commercial clients across the United States.

Through its digital banking platform, Axos Financial delivers a range of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts.

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