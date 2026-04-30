AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $26.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.22 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. AXT updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.060-0.080 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from AXT's conference call:

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Q1 results and Q2 guidance: Q1 revenue was $26.9M with a non-GAAP gross margin of 29.9% and a sharply reduced non-GAAP net loss; management expects to be profitable in Q2 with non-GAAP EPS of $0.06–$0.08 (GAAP $0.05–$0.07).

Q1 revenue was $26.9M with a non-GAAP gross margin of 29.9% and a sharply reduced non-GAAP net loss; management expects to be profitable in Q2 with non-GAAP EPS of $0.06–$0.08 (GAAP $0.05–$0.07). Large Indium Phosphide backlog and rapid capacity expansion: Indium Phosphide backlog topped $100M, Q2 is expected to be the largest IP quarter in company history, and AXT plans to double IP capacity in 2026 and double again in 2027, supported by a $632.5M capital raise for Tongmei.

Indium Phosphide backlog topped $100M, Q2 is expected to be the largest IP quarter in company history, and AXT plans to double IP capacity in 2026 and double again in 2027, supported by a $632.5M capital raise for Tongmei. Integrated raw-material and manufacturing advantage: AXT highlighted vertical integration (JinMei refining high‑purity indium, in‑house furnace design and crucible supply) as a competitive edge to secure critical materials and improve margins.

AXT highlighted vertical integration (JinMei refining high‑purity indium, in‑house furnace design and crucible supply) as a competitive edge to secure critical materials and improve margins. Export-permit risk constrains upside: Management warned that future revenue and shipments depend materially on the timing and approval of export permits; only about $34M of Q2 revenue is currently permit‑free or already permitted, so permit delays could limit near‑term growth.

AXT Trading Up 11.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $79.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.58 and a 200 day moving average of $28.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.04 and a beta of 1.51. AXT has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $90.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AXT to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Craig Hallum restated a "buy" rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on AXT in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AXT from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on AXT from $8.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXT has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXT

Key Stories Impacting AXT

Here are the key news stories impacting AXT this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raised Q2 guidance well above Street — AXT set Q2 FY26 EPS guidance of $0.060–0.080 versus a consensus loss (~-$0.01) and revenue guidance of $34.0M vs. a ~$30.3M consensus, signaling stronger demand and margin improvement ahead.

Raised Q2 guidance well above Street — AXT set Q2 FY26 EPS guidance of $0.060–0.080 versus a consensus loss (~-$0.01) and revenue guidance of $34.0M vs. a ~$30.3M consensus, signaling stronger demand and margin improvement ahead. Positive Sentiment: Completed a large capital raise to fund expansion — Management said it completed a $632.5M capital raise to support Tongmei’s indium phosphide capacity expansion and R&D investment, improving the company’s ability to execute growth plans. AXT, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Completed a large capital raise to fund expansion — Management said it completed a $632.5M capital raise to support Tongmei’s indium phosphide capacity expansion and R&D investment, improving the company’s ability to execute growth plans. Positive Sentiment: Q1 results: small beat on EPS and revenue — Q1 revenue of ~$26.9M (+39% YoY) and EPS of ($0.01) topped expectations (consensus ~($0.04)), showing better-than-expected quarter performance and supporting the upbeat guidance. AXT Q1 Press Release

Q1 results: small beat on EPS and revenue — Q1 revenue of ~$26.9M (+39% YoY) and EPS of ($0.01) topped expectations (consensus ~($0.04)), showing better-than-expected quarter performance and supporting the upbeat guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Underwritten equity offering / dilution — Recent filings disclosed an underwritten offering (≈8.56M shares at $64.25, ~ $550M) to raise capital; while funding supports growth, it also introduces dilution risk that investors will monitor. AXT shares jump as investors position ahead of Q1 earnings

Underwritten equity offering / dilution — Recent filings disclosed an underwritten offering (≈8.56M shares at $64.25, ~ $550M) to raise capital; while funding supports growth, it also introduces dilution risk that investors will monitor. Neutral Sentiment: Wide analyst spread on targets — Recent analyst price targets vary sharply (e.g., Wedbush $80 vs. B. Riley $21), reflecting disagreement on execution and valuation; that divergence can amplify volatility as the story evolves.

Wide analyst spread on targets — Recent analyst price targets vary sharply (e.g., Wedbush $80 vs. B. Riley $21), reflecting disagreement on execution and valuation; that divergence can amplify volatility as the story evolves. Negative Sentiment: Unusual put buying — There was a significant uptick in put option purchases (26,242 puts, ~+53% vs. average), indicating some traders positioned for near-term downside or used hedges around the earnings event.

Unusual put buying — There was a significant uptick in put option purchases (26,242 puts, ~+53% vs. average), indicating some traders positioned for near-term downside or used hedges around the earnings event. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling and balance-sheet items flagged — Public data show many insider sales in recent months and Quiver-highlighted items (Q1 operating loss, higher liabilities). These raise governance/conviction concerns for some investors. AXT Inc (AXTI) Stock Falls on Q1 2026 Earnings

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 37,905 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $1,938,082.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,275,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at $116,337,520.64. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jesse Chen sold 8,083 shares of AXT stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $406,170.75. Following the sale, the director owned 109,526 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,503,681.50. This trade represents a 6.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 502,278 shares of company stock worth $21,196,754 in the last three months. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXT

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in AXT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,187,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in AXT by 1,314.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 904,599 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $14,790,000 after acquiring an additional 840,650 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in AXT by 339.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 405,978 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 313,618 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,085,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,618,000. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AXT

AXT, Inc NASDAQ: AXTI is a global supplier of compound and single-element semiconductor substrates, offering a range of materials critical for high-performance electronic and optoelectronic devices. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Fremont, California, AXT specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of wafers composed of gallium arsenide (GaAs), indium phosphide (InP), gallium nitride (GaN) and other compound semiconductor materials. These substrates serve as the foundational platforms for devices used in data communications, wireless infrastructure, advanced computing, consumer electronics and photovoltaic applications.

AXT's product portfolio encompasses a variety of wafer sizes, dopant concentrations and crystal orientations, tailored to meet the precise specifications of its customers.

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