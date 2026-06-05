AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Director Sells $664,081.24 in Stock

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI - Get Free Report) Director Jesse Chen sold 6,133 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.28, for a total transaction of $664,081.24. Following the transaction, the director owned 94,193 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,199,218.04. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jesse Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Jesse Chen sold 4,000 shares of AXT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.36, for a total transaction of $445,440.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Jesse Chen sold 8,083 shares of AXT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $406,170.75.

On Thursday, March 12th, Jesse Chen sold 6,003 shares of AXT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $293,846.85.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Jesse Chen sold 15,000 shares of AXT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $706,950.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Jesse Chen sold 14,000 shares of AXT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $646,100.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Jesse Chen sold 12,452 shares of AXT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $469,315.88.

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AXT Stock Performance

AXT stock traded down $16.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.04. 9,672,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,342,892. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.22 and a beta of 1.80. AXT Inc has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $143.16. The firm's 50 day moving average is $88.78 and its 200 day moving average is $46.83.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. AXT had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $26.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.22 million. AXT has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.080 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AXT Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXTI shares. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on shares of AXT to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Northland Securities set a $125.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of AXT from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of AXT from $8.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $43.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AXT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXT

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in AXT in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,738,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AXT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,187,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of AXT by 161.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,505,354 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $85,775,000 after acquiring an additional 930,526 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of AXT by 1,314.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 904,599 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $14,790,000 after acquiring an additional 840,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AXT in the first quarter worth approximately $39,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company's stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc NASDAQ: AXTI is a global supplier of compound and single-element semiconductor substrates, offering a range of materials critical for high-performance electronic and optoelectronic devices. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Fremont, California, AXT specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of wafers composed of gallium arsenide (GaAs), indium phosphide (InP), gallium nitride (GaN) and other compound semiconductor materials. These substrates serve as the foundational platforms for devices used in data communications, wireless infrastructure, advanced computing, consumer electronics and photovoltaic applications.

AXT's product portfolio encompasses a variety of wafer sizes, dopant concentrations and crystal orientations, tailored to meet the precise specifications of its customers.

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