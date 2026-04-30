AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Releases Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI - Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.060-0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.0 million-$34.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.3 million.

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AXT Stock Performance

AXTI traded up $8.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.22. The company's stock had a trading volume of 12,301,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,457,683. AXT has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $90.10. The company's fifty day moving average price is $54.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.04 and a beta of 1.51.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. AXT had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 24.07%.The company had revenue of $26.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.22 million. AXT has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.080 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AXT will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on shares of AXT to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of AXT from $8.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AXT from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AXTI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David C. Chang sold 20,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $770,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 112,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,344,026.32. The trade was a 15.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 159,536 shares of AXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $6,911,099.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,482,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at $107,521,886.16. This represents a 6.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 502,278 shares of company stock worth $21,196,754 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.97% of the company's stock.

Key AXT News

Here are the key news stories impacting AXT this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company raised Q2 2026 guidance to EPS of $0.060–$0.080 (vs. consensus -$0.01) and revenue guidance of $34.0M (vs. consensus ~$30.3M) — improvement in forward outlook is a primary driver of the rally.

Company raised Q2 2026 guidance to EPS of $0.060–$0.080 (vs. consensus -$0.01) and revenue guidance of $34.0M (vs. consensus ~$30.3M) — improvement in forward outlook is a primary driver of the rally. Positive Sentiment: AXT recently completed large equity financings to fund capacity expansion (Tongmei indium phosphide expansion) and R&D — the capital raise/underwritten offering provides balance-sheet firepower and de-risks near-term funding for growth. Press Release

AXT recently completed large equity financings to fund capacity expansion (Tongmei indium phosphide expansion) and R&D — the capital raise/underwritten offering provides balance-sheet firepower and de-risks near-term funding for growth. Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat on EPS vs. consensus (reported -$0.01 vs. -$0.04 estimate) and revenue of $26.9M topped street expectations — the smaller-than-expected loss likely supported upside. Q1 Release

Q1 results beat on EPS vs. consensus (reported -$0.01 vs. -$0.04 estimate) and revenue of $26.9M topped street expectations — the smaller-than-expected loss likely supported upside. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional/hedge-fund activity is notable: several large funds added material positions in recent quarters (mixed institutional flows can amplify moves but are ambiguous for direction).

Institutional/hedge-fund activity is notable: several large funds added material positions in recent quarters (mixed institutional flows can amplify moves but are ambiguous for direction). Negative Sentiment: Underlying Q1 operating trends are mixed/weak: operating loss and declining operating cash flow (cash from ops fell year‑over‑year), and total liabilities increased — these are reasons for caution. Q1 Financials Analysis

Underlying Q1 operating trends are mixed/weak: operating loss and declining operating cash flow (cash from ops fell year‑over‑year), and total liabilities increased — these are reasons for caution. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling reported over the past six months (multiple executives have sold shares) — ongoing insider disposals can be interpreted negatively by investors.

Heavy insider selling reported over the past six months (multiple executives have sold shares) — ongoing insider disposals can be interpreted negatively by investors. Negative Sentiment: Unusual options activity: a big uptick in put buying suggests some investors are hedging or betting on downside volatility in the near term (adds to mixed sentiment).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTI. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AXT by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 293,818 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in AXT in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AXT in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AXT

AXT, Inc NASDAQ: AXTI is a global supplier of compound and single-element semiconductor substrates, offering a range of materials critical for high-performance electronic and optoelectronic devices. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Fremont, California, AXT specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of wafers composed of gallium arsenide (GaAs), indium phosphide (InP), gallium nitride (GaN) and other compound semiconductor materials. These substrates serve as the foundational platforms for devices used in data communications, wireless infrastructure, advanced computing, consumer electronics and photovoltaic applications.

AXT's product portfolio encompasses a variety of wafer sizes, dopant concentrations and crystal orientations, tailored to meet the precise specifications of its customers.

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