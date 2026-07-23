Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) Insider Jonathan Rosset Acquires 20,000 Shares

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM - Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Rosset acquired 20,000 shares of Azimut Exploration stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.57 per share, with a total value of C$11,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 840,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$478,800. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their position.

Jonathan Rosset also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Jonathan Rosset bought 20,000 shares of Azimut Exploration stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Jonathan Rosset bought 25,000 shares of Azimut Exploration stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Jonathan Rosset purchased 5,000 shares of Azimut Exploration stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$3,500.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Jonathan Rosset acquired 10,000 shares of Azimut Exploration stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,100.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Jonathan Rosset acquired 35,000 shares of Azimut Exploration stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$24,500.00.

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Azimut Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of CVE AZM traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.56. The company had a trading volume of 115,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,491. Azimut Exploration Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.52 and a 12 month high of C$1.10. The firm has a market cap of C$56.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.17. The business's 50-day simple moving average is C$0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 5.50.

Azimut Exploration Company Profile

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements. Its 100% owned flagship project is the Elmer gold project located in the James Bay region. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Longueuil, Canada.

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