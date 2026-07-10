AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Price Target Raised to $144.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.83% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on AZZ from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AZZ from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b+)" rating on shares of AZZ in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of AZZ in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AZZ from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $155.00.

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AZZ Stock Down 1.5%

AZZ stock opened at $141.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.54 and a 200-day moving average of $133.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. AZZ has a twelve month low of $92.98 and a twelve month high of $162.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.11.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $448.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.58 million. AZZ had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. AZZ has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.750-7.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZZ

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AZZ by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in AZZ by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 18,164 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AZZ by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of AZZ by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,882 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting AZZ

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About AZZ

AZZ Inc, incorporated in 1956 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a leading provider of galvanizing and metal finishing solutions alongside electrical equipment and services. The company supports a diverse range of industries—such as energy, infrastructure, heavy equipment and general industrial markets—by delivering corrosion protection and high-performance electrical solutions designed for demanding environments.

AZZ operates two primary business segments. The Global Coatings & Services segment offers hot-dip galvanizing, metal finishing, painting, powder coating and related value-added services to steel fabricators and original equipment manufacturers.

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