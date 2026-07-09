B. Riley Financial Boosts Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target to $85.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at B. Riley Financial from $55.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. B. Riley Financial's price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.15% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on Bandwidth from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research cut Bandwidth from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Bandwidth from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Bandwidth from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $57.75.

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Bandwidth Trading Up 5.6%

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $74.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.82 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.15. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $75.98.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $208.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.58 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 1.47%. Bandwidth has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.770-1.830 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.370 EPS. Analysts expect that Bandwidth will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bandwidth

In other Bandwidth news, CFO Daryl E. Raiford sold 4,228 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $271,226.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 42,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,253.85. The trade was a 8.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Devin M. Krupka sold 1,198 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $70,502.30. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 26,371 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,551,933.35. This represents a 4.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 127,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,192,523 over the last quarter. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 299.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 688,430 shares of the company's stock worth $12,268,000 after buying an additional 516,117 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 745,802 shares of the company's stock worth $12,433,000 after acquiring an additional 400,231 shares during the last quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 1st quarter worth $6,592,000. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth $5,342,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 49.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 587,305 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 193,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company's stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates a cloud-based communications platform that provides voice, messaging and emergency services APIs for enterprises and developers. Through its proprietary network and software-as-a-service model, the company enables customers to integrate programmable voice calls, text messaging and 9-1-1 routing into their applications. Bandwidth's solutions aim to reduce complexity and improve reliability in mission-critical communications, serving industries such as healthcare, financial services, on-demand mobility and customer engagement.

Founded in 1999 in Raleigh, North Carolina by co-founders David Morken and Henry Kaestner, Bandwidth initially focused on voice-over-IP infrastructure before evolving into a full communications API provider.

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