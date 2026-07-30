B. Riley Financial Cuts Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Price Target to $27.00

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at B. Riley Financial from $29.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. B. Riley Financial's price objective suggests a potential upside of 82.91% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MIR. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Mirion Technologies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $26.75.

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Mirion Technologies Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE MIR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.76. 2,631,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,701,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.84. Mirion Technologies has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $30.28. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 148.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $269.32 million. Mirion Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 2.39%.Mirion Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mirion Technologies will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mirion Technologies

In related news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,400 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $164,976.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 22,157 shares in the company, valued at $435,163.48. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIR. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Mirion Technologies by 181.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,796,833 shares of the company's stock worth $111,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,136 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $49,261,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,439,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 713.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,617,252 shares of the company's stock worth $56,349,000 after buying an additional 2,295,414 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,076,945 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,062,000 after buying an additional 1,716,020 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies Inc NYSE: MIR is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company's portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion's product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

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