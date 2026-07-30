B. Riley Financial Cuts Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Price Target to $29.00

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at B. Riley Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the coal producer's stock. B. Riley Financial's price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.59% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on BTU. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $30.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $33.88.

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Peabody Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BTU stock traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $21.55. The company had a trading volume of 989,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,462. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 0.38. Peabody Energy has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $41.14.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.02 billion. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 3.07%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peabody Energy will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Peabody Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,135,096 shares of the coal producer's stock valued at $449,512,000 after buying an additional 1,191,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,532,978 shares of the coal producer's stock valued at $283,129,000 after acquiring an additional 306,187 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,233,585 shares of the coal producer's stock valued at $205,429,000 after acquiring an additional 54,072 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 3,916,934 shares of the coal producer's stock worth $52,565,000 after acquiring an additional 18,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $90,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Peabody Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Peabody Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management said the Centurion metallurgical coal mine in Queensland is advancing toward targeted production rates. A gradual ramp-up toward approximately 4.7 million tons annually could materially improve Peabody’s seaborne metallurgical coal earnings in the second half of 2026. Peabody Energy: Slow Ramp-Up Of Centurion, But H2 Should Show Material Improvements

Management said the Centurion metallurgical coal mine in Queensland is advancing toward targeted production rates. A gradual ramp-up toward approximately 4.7 million tons annually could materially improve Peabody’s seaborne metallurgical coal earnings in the second half of 2026. Positive Sentiment: Peabody declared a quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share, payable September 3 to shareholders of record August 12. The payment signals continued capital returns, although the annualized yield is modest at about 1.4%. Peabody Board Declares Dividend on Common Stock

Peabody declared a quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share, payable September 3 to shareholders of record August 12. The payment signals continued capital returns, although the annualized yield is modest at about 1.4%. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue reached approximately $1.0 billion, up 12.7% year over year and broadly near expectations. Higher seaborne thermal coal pricing and strategic financial actions supported the quarter, but these positives were outweighed by weaker profitability. Peabody Reports Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2026

Revenue reached approximately $1.0 billion, up 12.7% year over year and broadly near expectations. Higher seaborne thermal coal pricing and strategic financial actions supported the quarter, but these positives were outweighed by weaker profitability. Negative Sentiment: Peabody reported a second-quarter loss of $0.74 per share, substantially worse than the expected $0.31 loss and wider than the $0.23 loss a year earlier. The result prompted a gap-down in the stock and reflects the slow Centurion ramp-up and lower expected metallurgical coal volumes. Peabody Energy Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Peabody reported a second-quarter loss of $0.74 per share, substantially worse than the expected $0.31 loss and wider than the $0.23 loss a year earlier. The result prompted a gap-down in the stock and reflects the slow Centurion ramp-up and lower expected metallurgical coal volumes. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms are promoting a securities class action alleging that Peabody misled investors about Centurion’s equipment problems, operational status, and production outlook. The August 24, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline adds legal and reputational overhang, though the allegations have not been proven. BTU Shareholder Alert

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation is one of the world's largest private-sector coal companies, engaged primarily in the production and sale of metallurgical and thermal coal. The company's operations span surface and underground mines, serving utilities, steel mills and other industrial customers that rely on coal as an essential component in power generation and steelmaking. Peabody's product portfolio includes high-energy thermal coal for electricity generation and low-volatile metallurgical coal used in steel production, reflecting its diverse end-market reach.

Founded in 1883, Peabody Energy has grown from a regional mining concern into a global energy supplier.

Further Reading

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