B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

B2Gold Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG - Get Free Report) TSE: BTO shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.97, but opened at $4.76. B2Gold shares last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 10,988,281 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BTG. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Scotiabank reissued a "sector perform" rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Analysis on BTG

B2Gold Stock Down 8.7%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.69.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG - Get Free Report) TSE: BTO last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. B2Gold had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B2Gold

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 118,518 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,079 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 28,432 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 52,209 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 28,991 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company's stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with a diversified portfolio of operating mines and advanced-stage development projects. Founded in 2007 through the merger of Bema Gold and CGA Mining, the company has grown to become one of the world's largest new gold producers. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, B2Gold focuses on efficient, low-cost operations across several continents, combining exploration, development and production within a single strategic framework.

The company's flagship assets include the Fekola mine in Mali, which commenced production in 2017, the Otjikoto mine in Namibia, and the Masbate mine in the Philippines.

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