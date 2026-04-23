B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

B2Gold Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG - Get Free Report) TSE: BTO shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and traded as low as $4.77. B2Gold shares last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 27,510,242 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BTG. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Scotiabank reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Monday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Research Report on B2Gold

B2Gold Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.06.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG - Get Free Report) TSE: BTO last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). B2Gold had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Parkway Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with a diversified portfolio of operating mines and advanced-stage development projects. Founded in 2007 through the merger of Bema Gold and CGA Mining, the company has grown to become one of the world's largest new gold producers. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, B2Gold focuses on efficient, low-cost operations across several continents, combining exploration, development and production within a single strategic framework.

The company's flagship assets include the Fekola mine in Mali, which commenced production in 2017, the Otjikoto mine in Namibia, and the Masbate mine in the Philippines.

Further Reading

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