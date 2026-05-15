Babcock (NYSE:BW) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Babcock (NYSE:BW - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.22, but opened at $18.89. Babcock shares last traded at $20.3520, with a volume of 2,706,800 shares traded.

Get Babcock alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Babcock

Here are the key news stories impacting Babcock this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities raised its FY2026 earnings estimate for Babcock & Wilcox to $0.29 per share, matching consensus, which suggests expectations for near-term profitability are improving.

Northland Securities raised its FY2026 earnings estimate for Babcock & Wilcox to $0.29 per share, matching consensus, which suggests expectations for near-term profitability are improving. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms issued reminders about a June 15 lead-plaintiff deadline tied to an existing securities class action covering investors who bought BW between November 5, 2025 and March 11, 2026. These notices highlight ongoing legal overhang but do not change the underlying case on their own. Article Title

Multiple law firms issued reminders about a June 15 lead-plaintiff deadline tied to an existing securities class action covering investors who bought BW between November 5, 2025 and March 11, 2026. These notices highlight ongoing legal overhang but do not change the underlying case on their own. Negative Sentiment: Babcock & Wilcox announced and priced an underwritten public offering of 10.81 million shares at $18.50 per share, a move that can dilute existing shareholders and often weighs on the stock. The company also said it is raising $200 million through the equity sale. Article Title

Babcock & Wilcox announced and priced an underwritten public offering of 10.81 million shares at $18.50 per share, a move that can dilute existing shareholders and often weighs on the stock. The company also said it is raising $200 million through the equity sale. Negative Sentiment: Additional pre-market commentary flagged BW as one of several stocks moving lower, consistent with investor reaction to the new share issuance and broader market weakness. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BW shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Babcock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Northland Securities set a $23.00 price target on Babcock in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Babcock from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Babcock to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Babcock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Babcock

Babcock Trading Down 4.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 1.08. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11.

Babcock (NYSE:BW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $214.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $149.72 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Babcock will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Babcock

In other Babcock news, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 7,000 shares of Babcock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.14 per share, for a total transaction of $105,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,656,512 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,079,591.68. This trade represents a 0.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Babcock by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,733 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Babcock by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the technology company's stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Babcock by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,057 shares of the technology company's stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Babcock during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Babcock by 400,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,001 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Babcock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc NYSE: BW is a specialized provider of energy and environmental technologies and services serving power generation and heavy industrial markets. The company designs, manufactures and maintains critical components and systems that support the safe and efficient operation of both fossil-fuel and renewable power facilities. Its core offerings include industrial and utility boilers, environmental control systems for emissions reduction, and aftermarket support services ranging from inspection and maintenance to spare parts management.

In addition to its boiler and emissions control portfolio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises delivers lifecycle solutions aimed at enhancing plant performance and compliance.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Babcock, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Babcock wasn't on the list.

While Babcock currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here