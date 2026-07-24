BAE Systems (LON:BA) Stock Price Up 0.8% - Here's Why

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,939.50 and last traded at GBX 1,924. Approximately 3,681,878 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,909.

Get BAE Systems alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting BAE Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting BAE Systems this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 2,200 target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 2,228.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BA

BAE Systems Trading Up 2.1%

The stock has a market cap of £60.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,900.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,028.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brad Greve bought 2,760 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,909 per share, for a total transaction of £52,688.40. Also, insider Tom Arseneault sold 44,140 shares of BAE Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,032, for a total value of £896,924.80. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,784 shares of company stock worth $5,304,824. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BAE Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BAE Systems wasn't on the list.

While BAE Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here