Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Cut to $205.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the information services provider's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective suggests a potential upside of 91.00% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Baidu from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Baidu from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Baidu from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $165.33.

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Baidu Stock Down 4.9%

BIDU stock traded down $5.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.33. The company's stock had a trading volume of 597,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,103. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -893.05, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Baidu has a 52-week low of $84.64 and a 52-week high of $165.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baidu

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Signature Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Binnacle Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Baidu by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 405 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Baidu by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 428 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

More Baidu News

Here are the key news stories impacting Baidu this week:

Positive Sentiment: Baidu said its board approved a voluntary conversion of its Hong Kong listing into a dual-primary listing, a change that could broaden access to mainland China investors, potentially qualify the stock for Stock Connect, and improve funding flexibility for its AI ambitions. Article Title

Baidu said its board approved a voluntary conversion of its Hong Kong listing into a dual-primary listing, a change that could broaden access to mainland China investors, potentially qualify the stock for Stock Connect, and improve funding flexibility for its AI ambitions. Positive Sentiment: Shares also rose after reports that Apple selected Baidu’s AI model for China, signaling a high-profile partnership that could validate Baidu’s AI technology and support investor confidence in its growth prospects. Article Title

Shares also rose after reports that Apple selected Baidu’s AI model for China, signaling a high-profile partnership that could validate Baidu’s AI technology and support investor confidence in its growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary said the Hong Kong dual-primary listing plan may open the door to a larger investor base and strengthen Baidu’s positioning as a China AI play, reinforcing the stock’s recent upward move. Article Title

Market commentary said the Hong Kong dual-primary listing plan may open the door to a larger investor base and strengthen Baidu’s positioning as a China AI play, reinforcing the stock’s recent upward move. Neutral Sentiment: Other reports largely echoed the same two themes — the Hong Kong listing upgrade and Apple-related AI optimism — which helped keep Baidu in focus for traders. Article Title

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc, founded in 2000 and headquartered in Beijing, is a Chinese multinational technology company best known for operating one of China's leading internet search engines. The company built its business around online search and related advertising services, providing search, content aggregation and targeted ad placements to consumers and marketers across China. Baidu went public on the NASDAQ in 2005 and has since diversified beyond search into a broader technology and AI-focused portfolio.

Core products and services include the Baidu search platform and mobile app, Baidu Maps and Baidu Baike (an online encyclopedia), along with digital content initiatives.

Further Reading

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