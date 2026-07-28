Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Susquehanna Analyst Says

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "positive" rating on the stock. Susquehanna's price target indicates a potential upside of 18.83% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BKR. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Capital One Financial increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.09.

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Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $60.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock's fifty day moving average is $59.89 and its 200 day moving average is $60.05. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $70.41.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 11.17%.Baker Hughes's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 5,088 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $326,751.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 15,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,027,327.34. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 181,411 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $10,599,844.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 703,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,102,232.92. This represents a 20.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 367,910 shares of company stock valued at $22,420,797 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EFG International AG bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 344.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 604 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company's stock.

More Baker Hughes News

Here are the key news stories impacting Baker Hughes this week:

Positive Sentiment: Baker Hughes reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.64, exceeding the $0.51 consensus estimate, while revenue of $6.74 billion also topped expectations. Revenue increased 2.4% year over year, helping reinforce confidence in the company’s earnings momentum. Baker Hughes beats Q2 profit estimates

Baker Hughes reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.64, exceeding the $0.51 consensus estimate, while revenue of $6.74 billion also topped expectations. Revenue increased 2.4% year over year, helping reinforce confidence in the company’s earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Orders reached $10.5 billion, including a record $7.1 billion in IET orders, while total remaining performance obligations rose to $40.1 billion. The backlog provides visibility into future revenue and supports the company’s stronger 2026 outlook. Baker Hughes Announces Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Orders reached $10.5 billion, including a record $7.1 billion in IET orders, while total remaining performance obligations rose to $40.1 billion. The backlog provides visibility into future revenue and supports the company’s stronger 2026 outlook. Positive Sentiment: The company secured a major LNG technology order from Venture Global for the CP2 expansion in Louisiana. The contract strengthens Baker Hughes’ exposure to LNG infrastructure and rising power demand tied partly to data centers. Baker Hughes LNG technology order

The company secured a major LNG technology order from Venture Global for the CP2 expansion in Louisiana. The contract strengthens Baker Hughes’ exposure to LNG infrastructure and rising power demand tied partly to data centers. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street Zen upgraded BKR to “Buy,” adding to the favorable reaction to the earnings beat and operational strength. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share, payable August 17 to shareholders of record August 7. Baker Hughes upgraded to Buy

Wall Street Zen upgraded to “Buy,” adding to the favorable reaction to the earnings beat and operational strength. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share, payable August 17 to shareholders of record August 7. Neutral Sentiment: Management expects third-quarter revenue of approximately $6.9 billion, broadly matching analyst expectations, suggesting stable near-term execution rather than a major forecast upgrade.

Management expects third-quarter revenue of approximately $6.9 billion, broadly matching analyst expectations, suggesting stable near-term execution rather than a major forecast upgrade. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive on Baker Hughes’ long-term LNG, industrial technology and AI-related power exposure, although some view the shares as fairly valued after their recent strength. Baker Hughes valuation analysis

Analysts remain constructive on Baker Hughes’ long-term LNG, industrial technology and AI-related power exposure, although some view the shares as fairly valued after their recent strength. Negative Sentiment: Baker Hughes expects global oil-and-gas producer spending to decline modestly in 2026. Lower spending in Europe and the Middle East is expected to offset growth in Latin America, offshore Africa and North American land activity. Baker Hughes flags lower producer spending

Baker Hughes expects global oil-and-gas producer spending to decline modestly in 2026. Lower spending in Europe and the Middle East is expected to offset growth in Latin America, offshore Africa and North American land activity. Negative Sentiment: Unusually heavy put-option activity indicates some traders are positioning for downside or hedging risk, while weaker drilling activity linked to Middle East disruptions remains a near-term headwind.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes is an energy technology company that provides a broad portfolio of products, services and digital solutions for the oil and gas and industrial markets. Its offerings span oilfield services and equipment — including drilling, evaluation, completion and production technologies — as well as turbomachinery, compressors and related process equipment used in midstream and downstream operations. The company also supplies aftermarket services, field support and integrated solutions designed to improve asset performance and uptime across the energy value chain.

The firm's roots trace back to the merger of Baker International and Hughes Tool Company, and more recently it combined with GE's oil and gas business in 2017 to form Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE); subsequent changes in ownership restored Baker Hughes as an independent publicly traded company.

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