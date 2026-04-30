Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st.

Ball has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. Ball has a payout ratio of 20.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ball to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

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Ball Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of BALL stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.70. 622,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,252,076. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company's 50 day moving average is $62.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.26. Ball has a 1 year low of $44.83 and a 1 year high of $68.29.

Ball (NYSE:BALL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 6.93%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ball will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Ball from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $66.00 price target on Ball in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Ball from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $69.33.

View Our Latest Report on Ball

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company's packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

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