Go Pro
→ Trump's New Dollar (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Ball logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Ball declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, payable September 15 to shareholders of record as of September 1. The dividend implies an annualized payout of $0.80 and a 1.2% yield.
  • The dividend appears well covered, with a current payout ratio of 20.1%; analysts expect next year’s earnings to support a projected payout ratio of 17.6%.
  • Ball’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations, with earnings of $0.94 per share versus the $0.85 consensus and revenue of $3.60 billion, up 16.3% year over year.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st.

Ball has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. Ball has a payout ratio of 20.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ball to earn $4.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Ball Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Ball stock opened at $65.84 on Thursday. Ball has a twelve month low of $44.83 and a twelve month high of $68.29. The company's 50 day moving average is $59.33 and its 200 day moving average is $60.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Ball (NYSE:BALL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Ball had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

About Ball

(Get Free Report)

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company's packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Ball (NYSE:BALL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Ball Right Now?

Before you consider Ball, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ball wasn't on the list.

While Ball currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
The trade I’ve been waiting for since 2011
The trade I’ve been waiting for since 2011
From Traders Agency (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War
Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines