Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st.

Ball has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. Ball has a payout ratio of 20.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ball to earn $4.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Get Ball alerts: Sign Up

Ball Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Ball stock opened at $65.84 on Thursday. Ball has a twelve month low of $44.83 and a twelve month high of $68.29. The company's 50 day moving average is $59.33 and its 200 day moving average is $60.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Ball (NYSE:BALL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Ball had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

About Ball

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company's packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ball, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ball wasn't on the list.

While Ball currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here