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Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) Expected to Post Earnings on Friday

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Ballard Power Systems logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • Ballard Power Systems is expected to report Q2 2026 earnings before the market opens on Friday, July 31, with analysts forecasting loss of $0.04 per share on $25.21 million in revenue.
  • The company’s last quarter beat EPS expectations, posting -$0.04 per share versus estimates for -$0.06, though revenue came in below forecasts at $18.98 million.
  • Shares of BLDP were down 3.9% to $2.98, and Wall Street remains cautious with a consensus “Reduce” rating and $3.52 target price.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP - Get Free Report) TSE: BLD is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st. Analysts expect Ballard Power Systems to post earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $25.2090 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP - Get Free Report) TSE: BLD last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 78.60%.The firm had revenue of $18.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.88 million. On average, analysts expect Ballard Power Systems to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $898.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.24. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 9.90, a current ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Trading of Ballard Power Systems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Amundi lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 16.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 68,140 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 46,097 shares of the technology company's stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,374 shares of the technology company's stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 14,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 12.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 146,659 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 16,204 shares in the last quarter. 28.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on BLDP shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $1.70 to $2.10 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial set a $4.75 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $3.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ballard Power Systems

About Ballard Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems NASDAQ: BLDP is a Canadian technology company specializing in the development and manufacture of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Ballard designs and sells fuel cell stacks and modules that enable zero-emission power generation for a variety of applications, including heavy-duty motive systems, backup power, material handling equipment, and portable power solutions.

Since its founding in 1979, Ballard has built a strong intellectual property portfolio and a track record of innovation in PEM fuel cell technology.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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